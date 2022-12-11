National Forests Stream Restoration

A bull trout is seen in the Little Lost River.

 Bart Gamett/Forest Service

BOISE — Federal government officials have announced a five-year, $40 million agreement with the Trout Unlimited to improve watersheds on national forests and grasslands that contain key habitat for trout and salmon.

The agreement includes cleaning up abandoned mines, removing barriers to fish passage and making other stream habitat improvements. Forest Service officials said more than 40 percent of trout streams in the U.S. flow through nearly 200 million acres of national forests and grasslands.


