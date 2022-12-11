BOISE — Federal government officials have announced a five-year, $40 million agreement with the Trout Unlimited to improve watersheds on national forests and grasslands that contain key habitat for trout and salmon.
The agreement includes cleaning up abandoned mines, removing barriers to fish passage and making other stream habitat improvements. Forest Service officials said more than 40 percent of trout streams in the U.S. flow through nearly 200 million acres of national forests and grasslands.
“Our agreement with Trout Unlimited continues our joint success as stewards of national forests and grasslands,” Forest Service Chief Randy Moore said in a statement. “Our partnership is not just about cleaning a stream or increasing fish population. It’s life-sustaining work that is as vital to aquatic species as it is to people and communities. When our natural resources are healthy, we are healthy as a nation and as individuals.”
The agency said the money for the five-year initiative comes from the $1 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act signed by President Joe Biden last year.
The initiative aims to increase the pace and scale of watershed restoration, Forest Service officials said, noting priority will be given to projects that use local employees and contractors to improve water quality in underserved communities and on tribal lands.
Chris Wood, president and CEO of Trout Unlimited, said the group’s long history of working with the Forest Service has led to restoring more than 400 miles of fish habitat, reconnected more than 700 miles of habitat by removing fish barriers, and improved hundreds of thousands of acres of forest lands.
“We are excited to continue and expand on this work over the coming years,” Wood said.
Native trout and salmon face challenges that include global warming, Trout Unlimited officials said. They are working to identify a national network of priority waters where the $40 million can be used to protect and restore streams to improve fish populations, resilience and productivity.
