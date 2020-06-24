Anglers can fish for Chinook salmon on the Upper Salmon river three days a week beginning June 26.
Fishing is allowed Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 5:30 a.m. until 10 p.m. on about 38 miles of river from the posted boundary at the South Butte boat ramp near Clayton, upstream to the posted boundary about 100 yards downstream of the weir and trap at the Sawtooth Fish Hatchery.
Idaho Fish and Game personnel expect around 300 adult Chinook to be available for harvest this year, along with juvenile “Jack” salmon.
The season closes on Aug. 9, unless Fish and Game mandates a shorter season.
Bag and possession limits for the Upper Salmon River are four Chinook daily, of which only two may be adults 24 inches or longer. Possession is 12, and no more than six can be adults. No person may take more than 10 adult Chinook salmon statewide during salmon seasons occurring before Aug. 9.
The Chinook seasons on the Lower Salmon and Little Salmon rivers closed June 17 and June 20, respectively.