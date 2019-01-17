Last Friday the Challis Vikings boys basketball team took on the Butte County Pirates in another important conference game.
The Vikings played well in the first quarter and had built a 9-point lead by the end of the quarter. The Vikings moved that lead to double digits as they approached the half. After a brief slump, Challis regained control and pushed on to outscore the Pirates 72-48.
The leading scorers were Ross Sheppeard with 18 and Garrett Millick with 12. Although many players scored three-pointers throughout the game, Millick scored four — all of his points coming from beyond the arc. William Ashley got his second dunk of the season on a back cut to the basket. Parker May and Mitchell Cotant shared the ball very well, each contributing more than five assists. Ashley and Isaac Schwenke cleaned up the glass, getting the majority of rebounds for the Challis Vikings.
This win at home moves the Vikings to 8-2 on the season, and they remain undefeated in conference play. The Vikings next matchup is against Taylor’s Crossing at home Friday, Jan. 18. Tipoff is at 5:30 p.m. for JV and 7 p.m. for varsity.