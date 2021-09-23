The Challis Vikings cross country team hosted the Challis Mile High Classic on Sept. 18.
The weather was perfect for running fast races, Challis coach Peggy Redick said.
Challis Middle School girls won their division. Emarie Thayn finished in first place with a time of 11:01.6. She was followed by Abria Thayn in fifth place with a time of 12:05.6, Julia Banks in sixth place with a time of 12:31.1 and Victoria Savage in seventh place in 12:41.8.
Madeline Smith set a personal record and took 2 minutes off her time from last year, finishing in 14:27.3. Also running well for Challis and achieving personal bests were Kayleigh Bachman, Erika Davis and Suzy Lloyd.
“It is so exciting to see these young runners improving each week,” Redick said. Second-graders Ella Thayn and Zoey Perrine also ran in the middle school race. They both ran the entire course and coach Redick said they “show great promise for the future.”
In the boys middle school race Parley Banks crossed the finish line in ninth place with a time of 11:26.1, a season record. He cut 30 seconds from last year’s time. He was followed by Briton and Bruno Piva who finished in 11th and 12th places, respectively, with times of 11:47.2 and 12:11.1. Sixth-grader Jayden Hill set a personal record and finished 14th in 12:19.3. Christian Barrett and Archer Davis both also ran personal records. Christian keeps getting faster each week and Archer took nearly 3 minutes off his time from last year.
Also running for the Challis Vikings were McKay Banks, Owen Thayn and Malcolm Smith. McKay ran a season record with a time of 12:46.9 and Malcom ran a personal record in a time of 13:55.5. Owen ran in his first-ever cross country race and logged a time of 13:33.0.
“He is just going to get faster with time and confidence in learning how to pace a cross country race,” coach Redick said of Owen. “He did an excellent job for his first race.”
In high school action Challis freshman Taylor Redick finished second, running against 4A and 5A runners. Her time was 21:30.7. After the race Taylor said she needs to work on her end sprint so she doesn’t get beat in the last 100 meters.
In the boys high school race, Drue Crist finished with a time of 21:19.1. It was his first cross country race. Parker Banks crossed the finish line with a new personal record time of 21:25.5. The next two runners ran most of the race together encouraging each other along the way. It worked great and both ran personal records taking more than a couple of minutes of their times, coach Redick said of Cameron Peterson’s time of 25:49.4 and Alec Richey’s time of 25:54.2. John Richey also ran a personal record 36:35.4.
The Vikings compete in Butte, Montana, on Sept. 24. Challis hosts the District VI 1A meet Oct. 20 with the girls race at 3 p.m. and the boys race at 3:45 p.m. at Challis Hot Springs.