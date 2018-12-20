Last week the Challis Vikings took on the Mackay Miners at home and the North Fremont Huskies in a road game, splitting with a victory against Mackay and a loss to North Fremont.
The Vikings’ game against the Mackay Miners on Dec. 12 was a close competition with several ties throughout the game.
Leading scorers were Will Ashley with 12, Garrett Millick with 10 and Ross Sheppeard with 10. Challis shared the scoring effort and nearly all players scored. Mitchell Cotant led the team in assists with a total of five. Defensively, Millick led with four steals. Millick’s steals helped the Vikings score 20 points on turnovers. The Vikings didn’t score well from the free-throw line, with only a 59 percent average.
Challis led most of the game on the way to a 58-52 win.
Things went much differently for the Vikings in North Fremont on Dec. 14.
Challis struggled to score on the Husky defense and shot a little more than 30 percent on all field goals. Challis couldn’t find a rhythm offensively, scoring just 35 points on the night. Part of the low score was due to their 22 turnovers. Challis shot 57 percent from the free-throw line.
Defensively the Vikings did well, but couldn’t hold down North’s shooting. Challis struggled with fouls, racking up a team total of 33. Four players fouled out of the game.
Scoring leaders were Parker May with 14 and Ashley with 8. Ashley also led the team in rebounding with 8 grabs.
Challis lost 61-35, their first loss of the season, pushing their record to 5-1. The Vikings travel Oakley on Thursday, Dec. 20, to take on the Hornets.