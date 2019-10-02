The Challis Vikings had a tough homecoming football game Sept. 27 against the Raft River Trojans, falling 56-0.
Coming into the game, the Challis record was 0-3 and Raft River brought a 3-1 record to Challis. The Vikings had to play without senior Brandon Tamayo, due to injury.
The Trojans scored the first touchdown of the game in the first quarter to take the lead 6-0. The Vikings came back with the ball and put together a good drive, but could not capitalize and score. At the end of the first quarter, the score was 20-0 in favor of Raft River.
The Viking defense could not hold back the Trojan offense in the second quarter as they scored two more touchdowns to make the score 34-0.
At halftime, the Challis High School homecoming royal court was recognized. Third attendants were Austin Ollar and Carley Strand, second attendants were Charlie Bullock and Mia Strand, first attendants were Austyn Erickson and Brandon Tamayo, prince and princess were Bruin Bradshaw and Jaylyn VanSchoiack, and king and queen were Isaac Schwenke and Alyssa Reese.
After halftime, the Trojans’ lead swelled to 56-0. The fourth quarter went better for the Vikings though, as the defense held strong and did not let Raft River score.
The final score was 56-0.
On the offensive side, quarterback Bruin Bradshaw had 41 rushing yards and 87 passing yards. Aeden Baker had 28 passing yards. He was quarterback for the second half. For the receivers, Daryn Provence had 59 yards, Chris Arrizubieta had 37, RJ Philps had 13, and Baker had 6. Gabe Juarez did a good job on the line in his first varsity start, filling in for Tamayo.
Philps led the team in tackles with 10, including two sacks. Next was Bradshaw with nine, and Provence, Arrizubieta, and freshman William Wahlstrom each had four.
A shoutout to our announcer, Jake Zollinger, for doing a good job and keeping it interesting at the Viking football games.
The Vikings take on the Watersprings Warriors (2-2) Friday, Oct. 4, in Challis. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.