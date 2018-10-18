The Challis Vikings homecoming game was like a walk in the park. Challis won 47-0, pushing their record to 6-1.
The Vikings hosted the Watersprings Warriors on Oct. 12.
The Vikings came out strong, stopping the Warriors on their first possession and turning around and scoring on a 64-yard reception by Parker May. A failed two-point try left the score 6-0.
Challis remained strong on defense and Mitchell Cotant scored twice — once on a 19-yard run and again on a 69-yard run. Cotant scored a two-pointer for the Vikings. He racked up nearly 100 yards on just six attempts on the night. Austin Ollar made the extra point kick on the second Cotant score, pushing the Challis lead to 21-0.
Ollar would be the next to strike for the Vikings on a 25-yard run, putting Challis up 28-0.
The second half was much of the same except that most of the Viking JV squad got the opportunity to play. They ran with it, scoring three more times, once on a 2-yard punch-in by Bruin Bradshaw, a 3-yard run by Chris Arrizubieta and another by Arrizubieta, this time from 22 yards out.
The Challis defense was strong and kept the Warriors to 0 points, making the final score 47-0.
Challis hosts the Valley Vikings from Hazelton at home Friday, Oct. 19. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.