The Challis Vikings fell to the Oakley Hornets 70-18 in a home game Sept. 20.
Oakley is ranked No. 4 in 1A Division 1, according to maxpreps.com.
The Vikings welcomed back senior Bruin Bradshaw after he was out for a week due to a head injury.
The Vikings fell behind early and were down 36-0 in the first quarter. The offense could not get going in the first quarter.
Challis scored two touchdowns in the second quarter. Both touchdowns were run into the end zone by the Vikings’ quarterback, Bradshaw. The score was 58-12 in favor of the Hornets going into halftime.
The Vikings put together a much better third quarter. The defense did not give up a touchdown all quarter and the offense scored one touchdown. The touchdown was on a pass play to Cody Lloyd. The score after the third quarter was 58-18.
In the fourth quarter, the Challis JV squad got a shot at it. The game ended up with a final score of 70-18 when the buzzer sounded.
Bradshaw had 18 rushes for 92 yards and two touchdowns. He completed four of 16 passes for 83 yards. Aeden Baker was two for eight for 22 yards in passing. Chris Arrizubieta caught one pass for 39 yards. Lloyd had three receptions for 62 yards and freshman Jordan Hutchinson had one pass for 4 yards.
On defense the leading tacklers were RJ Philps with 10, Bradshaw with nine, and Kasen Hohnstein and Arrizubieta with seven each.
What hurt the Vikings were five turnovers and 65 penalty yards.
The homecoming football game is at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, in Challis. The Vikings take on the Raft River Trojans.