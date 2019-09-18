The Challis Vikings fell 50-8 to the North Gem Cowboys on Sept. 13 in Challis.
The Vikings were without seniors Isaac Schwenke and Bruin Bradshaw, who were out due to injuries.
North Gem took the lead early in the first quarter, 6-0, but Challis fought back and took an 8-6 lead with a 75-yard touchdown pass to sophomore Cody Lloyd. By the time the end of the first quarter came, the Cowboys had taken the lead back, 14-8. They added another touchdown to make it 22-8 at the half.
The game started to slip away from the Vikings in the second half. The Vikings could not seem to find the end zone in the second half and the North Gem Cowboys took the game 50-8, scoring 14 points in each of the third and fourth quarters.
Freshman quarterback Aeden Baker completed 10 of 22 pass attempts for 159 yards and one touchdown. Lloyd had a good game with four receptions for 102 yards. RJ Philps had two catches for 39 yards and Kasen Hohnstein had three receptions for a total of 8 yards. Chris Arrizubieta ran for 10 yards on 11 rush attempts and Philps accumulated 22 yards on six carries.
On the defensive end, Hohnstein led the team with 11 tackles. Next was Philps with nine and Arrizubieta and Daryn Provence each had eight. Sophomore Averie Robles got six tackles during the game.
The Vikings host the Oakley Hornets at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 20.