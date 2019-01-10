The Challis Vikings basketball team traveled to Idaho Falls Jan. 4 to take on the Taylor’s Crossing Eagles, a new conference team.
Challis came home victorious, 52-18.
This being a conference game, the Vikings knew it was important to win. The game was tied for most of the first quarter and was a good game. The Vikings were just getting warmed up early on because in the second quarter they blew open a 10-point lead and continued to capitalize on it in the second half.
Top scorers for the Vikings were Parker May with 11, Garrett Millick with 8 and Mitchell Cotant with 7. Millick led the team with two 3-pointers and Cotant notched one three. Almost every Viking scored some points with only three of the 14 players not getting on the board. The balanced effort allowed the Vikings to win by a big margin. The win moves the Vikings season record to 7-2.
Challis plays at home Friday, Jan. 11, with another conference game against the Butte Pirates. The junior varsity game starts at 5:30 p.m., followed by the varsity game at 7 p.m.