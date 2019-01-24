The Challis Vikings made a quick trip over the mountain to take on non-conference rivals the Mackay Miners on Jan. 15.
The Vikings had defeated the Miners earlier in the season at home and Mackay was looking for revenge on their home court.
The Vikings did well in the first quarter, holding the Miners to 10 points and establishing a six-point lead that would last to the half. After the halftime discussion, the Miners came out invigorated and scored six unanswered buckets on the Vikings. Challis, realizing it was time to wake up now that the game was tied, took control and extended its lead by 13. The Vikings took the victory, 60-47.
Parker May led the Vikings in scoring with 16. Garrett Millick notched 12, William Ashley had 10, and Mitchell Cotant had 8. The Vikings shot 75 percent of their free throws, making a big difference and adding 12 points to the Vikings total.
Next up for the Vikings was a home conference game against the Taylor’s Crossing Eagles on Jan. 18. The Vikings had played the Eagles in Idaho Falls earlier this season.
The Vikings had a six-point lead by the end of the first. Some of the Vikings’ bench players got in for a quarter and did well. The Vikings headed to the locker room at the half with a 21-14 lead.
Not being quite comfortable with that small lead, Challis put their starters back in and the Vikings scored 17 to the Eagles two in the third quarter. All the Viking players got more playing time. The rotation allowed 11 different players to score for Challis. The leading scorers for Challis were May with 14, Ross Sheppeard with 10 and Ashley with 5.
The 48-27 win moved the Vikings to 10-2 and allowed them to stay unbeaten in conference play.
The Vikings play three consecutive games this week — Oakley at home on Thursday, Jan. 24, North Fremont at home on Friday, Jan. 25 and at Arco on Saturday, Jan. 26. All games tip off at 5:30 p.m. for JV and 7 p.m. for varsity.