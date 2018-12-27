In two road contests last week the Challis Vikings split, defeating West Jefferson on Dec. 18 but falling to the Oakley Hornets on Dec. 20. The Vikings record now stands at 6-2.
The Oakley contest was another non-conference game for the Vikings.
Against Oakley, the Vikings didn’t seem to get off the bus, putting up just 7 points in the first half. The Vikings dug themselves a pretty deep hole by halftime. The second half was a much different story. After some encouragement in the locker room, the Vikings came out a different team and scored 22 in the second half.
It wasn’t enough to make up the deficit created in the first half, and the Vikings lost 46-29. The leading scorers for Challis were Parker May with 15, Will Ashley with 8 and Garrett Millick with 2.
On Dec. 18 the Challis Vikings traveled to West Jefferson to take on the Panthers for their second meeting this season.
The Vikings had defeated the Panthers in overtime at home earlier in the season and the Panthers were hungry for a win.
Challis put the full-court press on right from the start and it resulted in 17 steals for the Vikings. Ross Sheppeard nabbed 4, and Ashley, May, and Mitchell Cotant each were credited with 3 steals. From the turnovers alone Challis scored 18 points.
Three Vikings scored double digits. Leading scorers were Ashley with 20, May with 14 and Sheppeard with 11. On the glass Ashley had 5 rebounds, and May and Carson Ammar each had 4
Challis didn’t have the best ball control for this game and had a total of 22 turnovers, a stat they were not happy with. The Vikings shot just 14 percent from the free-throw line.
Despite the weak spots, Challis outscored the Panthers to end the game with a final score of 59-49.
The Vikings resume play after the holiday break with a Jan. 4 conference game at Taylor’s Crossing.