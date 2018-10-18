The Lady Viking volleyball team honored its one senior, Erin Anderson, before the first serve at the homecoming volleyball game against Grace Oct. 11.
Anderson has played volleyball at Challis High School for four years. This is her second year on the varsity team and her first year as a starter, coach Debbie Sheppeard said. She received hugs and gifts from teammates and coaches and was met on the court by her parents, Brett and Chris Anderson.
The volleyball game was a tough loss for the Vikings. It was the second time this season they lost to Grace. The home team lost in straight sets, 3-0, to the Grizzlies. The set scores were 18-25, 20-25, and 10-25.
Anderson put up three assists for the Vikings. Fellow setter Hannah Corrigan also had three assists and added six digs to her effort. Zoe D’Orazio led in digs with seven and had two kills on the night. Autumn Deal had two kills. Austyn Erickson was the team leader in serve-receive.
The Lady Vikings begin the first and second rounds of district tournament Thursday, Oct. 18. The tournament takes place at West Jefferson on Oct. 18 and 20. Challis faces Butte County at 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 18. Saturday games begin at 1 p.m.