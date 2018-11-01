The Challis High School football team wrapped up its season with a big win against the Butte County Pirates.
The Vikings hosted Butte County for senior night and walked off the field with a 45-20 victory. The game didn’t figure in post-season action for the Vikings as their fate for the post-season rested fully on the Oakley Hornets beating the Raft River Trojans the same night. Sadly that game did not go as the Vikings hoped and the Hornets lost, ending the Vikings’ playoff hopes. The Vikings ended their year with a 7-2 record.
The Vikings hadn’t played the Pirates in a couple of years because they are a division lower. Challis was excited to take them on in the Oct. 26 contest. The game was preceded by a senior night ceremony with the senior football players and managers recognized by their families and the crowd.
Butte was the first to score, capitalizing on a turnover by Challis. Butte scored the two-point try, putting them up 8-0.
Challis didn’t like that and proceeded to score four unanswered touchdowns. The first was by Cooper Erickson on a 7-yard reception. Next was Mitchell Cotant on a 2-yard run. Then another TD was scored by Ross Sheppeard on a 23-yard run. Finally, a 1-yard run by Blaine Ammar capped off the scoring streak.
With the Vikings leading 30-8, the Pirates scored on a 6-yard run bringing them closer at 30-14.
Challis answered with a 74-yard run by Erickson. He totaled 131 yards on the night. Erickson punched in the two-point try, extending the Vikings lead to 38-14.
In the fourth quarter the Pirates requested a running clock but the Vikings scored one more time on a 13-yard run by Cotant. The extra-point kick by Austin Ollar put the Vikings up even more. With the JV players getting some time in the game, the Pirates were able to score one more time on a 12-yard run, making the final score 45-20.
The Challis players extend their appreciation to all the fans for the support this season.