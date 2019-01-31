The Challis Vikings took on three opponents on three consecutive days last week and notched two wins.
The first matchup was with the Oakley Hornets at home Jan. 24. The Vikings’ first meeting with Oakley didn’t go very well and the Vikings walked away with a bad loss. But, the Vikings didn’t make that mistake again. Challis jumped out to the early lead, outscoring the Hornets 18-9 in the first quarter. The Vikings added to the lead in the second quarter and were up by 15 going into the half.
After halftime the Vikings and Hornets were about equal in scoring. Challis held onto the lead and won 50-38.
The Vikings’ defense was very good throughout the game and was the primary reason for the win. Challis held the Hornets to 5 points in the second quarter. Three of those points were scored on a Hail Mary, an impressive three-pointer from half court at the end of the first half.
The leading scorers for the Vikings were Parker May with 12, William Ashley with 11 and Carson Ammar with 9. The Vikings shot well from the free-throw line at 64 percent.
Next was the North Fremont Huskies on Friday, Jan. 25. The Vikings lost to them earlier in the season and were hoping to get some revenge. But the Vikings fell short, losing 59-44.
The first half was a battle of the defenses with the Vikings staying down by about six but only scoring 16 points in the half.
Despite picking up on the scoring in the second half, the Vikings were unable to grab the victory.
The leading scorers for the Vikings were May with 20, Ashley with 11 and Garrett Millick with 8. The Vikings shot well from the charity line, hitting 71 percent. The Vikings’ defense was good, but a bit sloppy at times, as a total of 25 fouls were committed by Challis.
Millick led the team from the three-point line with two, May and Ashley added one each. Ashley also cleaned up several rebounds throughout the game. All the Vikings played well in this game but the struggle to score against the Huskies’ defense kept them from gaining another win.
Finally the Vikings traveled to Arco to take on the Butte County Pirates on Jan. 26.
Earlier in the season the Vikings beat the Pirates and wanted to repeat against the conference team.
The Vikings struggled to score in the first half but kept the game tied at the end of the half. The third quarter was a whole different story and the Vikings scored 25 points. Ashley scored 14 of those and simply couldn’t miss a shot.
The Vikings continued to score and won the game by 19, 68-49. Top scorers were May with 23, Ashley with 19 and Ross Sheppeard with 9. The Vikings shot well on free throws, shooting over 70 percent and played a clean game on defense, only having a total of 13 fouls.
The win moved the Vikings to 12-3 and undefeated in conference play.
Just two games remain before the district tournament begins. Challis travels to Salmon for JV and varsity games on Wednesday, Feb. 6. The final regular season game is at home on Friday, Feb. 8. It’s senior night. The JV game begins at 5:30 p.m. and the varsity tips off at 7 p.m. The district tournament begins Feb. 12 at West Jefferson High School.