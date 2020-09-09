The virtual process to issue permits for reserved float boat launches on the Salmon River will continue through the spring of 2021, Salmon-Challis Forest officials said last week.
Permit holders cannot reserve permits in person at the Corn Creek boat launch or at the North Fork Ranger District office. People need to reserve float trips at www.recreation.gov/ at least seven days prior to their launch date so that the permit can be processed and validated. People may call the North Fork Ranger District office at 208-865-2700 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. weekdays about the permit process.
In order to apply for a virtual permit, people must update and finalize reservations at www.recreation.gov/ and provide a specific day and time for a Forest Service employee to call to review the agreement and conditions and provide a wilderness ethics talk. Permits must be validated via an electronic signature process by the applicant.
The Corn Creek boat launch is intermittently staffed and when staffed permit holders must present their permit before they can launch.