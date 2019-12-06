The loop road at Craters of the Moon will close when snow falls, but employees at the national preserve will hold several activities and events through the holiday season.
The visitor center remains open daily from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. It closes at 1 p.m. on Dec. 24 and Dec. 31 and is closed Christmas Day and New Year's Day.
The Christmas Bird Count is set for Monday, Dec. 16. Participants should meet at the visitor center at 9 a.m. The count wraps up at 3 p.m. Participants are advised to wear warm clothing, bring binoculars and a pack a lunch.
From mid-December through February, cross-country skiing and snowshoeing are allowed on the 7-mile loop road after it is groomed.There are no entry or user fees. Snowshoeing is permitted on Snowshoe loop trail.
On Saturdays in January and February ranger-guided snowshoe walks are planned from 1 to 4 p.m. People need to sign up the day of the walk. Group snowshoe walks can be scheduled on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon.