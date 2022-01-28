A wolf trapper education class is planned at the Salmon Idaho Fish and Game office.

The class runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 5.

Wolf trapper education classes are usually taught just a few times a year in the region, Mike Demick with Fish and Game said, so people who need to get a wolf trapping license are urged to sign up soon. Pre-registration is required. A $9.75 fee is also required. People register online at https://register-ed.com/programs/idaho/148-wolf-trapper-instructor-led-course.

Anyone who intends to trap wolves in Idaho is required to attend a wolf trapper education class before setting wolf traps, Demick said.

Because of COVID-19 protocols, class size is limited to allow for appropriate physical distancing.

More information about the class is available from Fish and Game at 208-756-2271.

Tags

Recommended for you