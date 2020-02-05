The Mario D’Orazio wrestling tournament is set for Friday, Feb. 7 and Saturday, Feb. 8 at Challis High School.
CHS wresting coach Bill Bradshaw said 20 teams will converge in town for the invitational tourney.
“This tournament’s been going on since 1986,” Bradshaw said. “We’ll get teams from Emmett, Shelley and maybe a few from Northern Idaho.”
Competition begins at 3 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday. Bradshaw encourages people to attend the tournament, support the Blackhearts team and give to a good cause. People can buy food at the $8 taco bar with proceeds going o the team and to a scholarship in D’Orazio’s name.
“I want people to come and support the wrestlers,” said Bradshaw. “They’ve had huge improvement for a young team.”
Bradshaw expects the invitational to be a good proving ground for the district and state tournaments. All the teams his wrestlers will meet at those two event will be at the Challis invitational, which also means a lot of good matches.