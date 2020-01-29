The Challis Blackheart wrestlers showed major improvement at last weekend’s Tiger Brawl tournament in Aberdeen.
Hoak Corgatelli placed fourth. Avery Robles, Gabe Juarez and Charlie Bullock each placed fifth in their divisions.
Bronc Jensen went 0-4, but battled hard. Aedan Baker went 3-3. Logan Reed went 3-3. Kasen Hohnstein went 2-3.
Cody Lloyd went 1-5. Clay Bullock went 0-6, but he battled hard, too. George Cecil went 2-3.
All the wrestlers gave it their all and made huge improvements.
Senior members of the wrestling team will be honored prior to the start of the 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29 home dual meet with West Jefferson. The wrestlers compete in Rupert this weekend.