The Challis Viking wrestlers host a dual contest against Firth at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22.
The Vikings then hit the road for another weekend tournament in Aberdeen.
The Vikings finished 20th in a 24-team field at last weekend’s Magic Valley Classic at Wendell.
Hoak Corgatelli placed sixth, going 2-3.
Aeden Baker was 2-2 on the weekend, Kasen Hohnstein and Colton Battley were both 1-2. The other wrestlers were all 0-2 — Cody Lloyd, Charlie Bullock, Clay Bullock, George Cecil, Avery Robles and Gabe Juarez.