Challis High School senior Kelli Ann Strand is putting her golf expertise to good use as she tackles her senior project.
Strand, the reigning 2A Idaho High School golf champ, is conducting a golf clinic and tournament for youths and is organizing the second Dan Strand Viking Memorial golf tournament, which recognizes her great-uncle.
The youth clinic and tournament are scheduled for Friday, Aug. 27. The regular tournament, which is open to adults and youths, takes place on Saturday, Aug. 28. Both events are at the Challis Golf Course.
Children and teens younger than 18 receive one hour of instruction before playing in a tournament on Friday. The lesson begins at 3 p.m. with the tournament at 4 p.m. There is no charge for the youth events. Snacks and water will be provided for players. Golf clubs are available for any young golfer who needs clubs, Strand said.
Registration for the Saturday golf tournament begins at 9:30 a.m. with play in the 4-man scramble event beginning at 10:30 a.m. Players can come with their own teams or be assigned to teams.
Entry fees are $50 for adults and $30 for players younger than 18. The entry fee includes greens fees, one mulligan and five raffle tickets. Lunch follows the tournament. Additional dinner tickets can be purchased for $10.
Proceeds from the tournament will be donated to the Challis High School golf team and the Challis Golf Course.
For more information about either event, contact Strand at kelliannstrand@yahoo.com or 208-993-3495.