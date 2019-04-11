A course in hunter and bowhunter education is planned in Salmon April 15-19, according to Mike Demick of the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.
The combination course runs from 5-8:30 p.m. that Monday through Friday, with a field exercise and exam set from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 20. The course is designed for youths at least 9 years old.
In order to purchase a hunting license and apply for a controlled hunt, anyone born after Jan. 1, 1975, must complete a hunter education course. Application periods for controlled hunts are still open, with moose, bighorn sheep and mountain goat hunt applications due by May 1 and deer, elk, pronghorn, fall black bear and fall turkey hunt applications due by June 5.
To register for the hunter ed class, go online to idfg.idaho.gov/hunt/education or go to the Fish and Game office at 99 U.S. Highway 93 North in Salmon.