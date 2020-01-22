Youth fishing derbies are planned in Custer and Lemhi counties on Saturday, Feb. 8.
Jimmy Smith Lake is the site for the Challis-area derby, hosted by the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. It runs from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the lake, on the East Fork Salmon River drainage southeast of Clayton. From Idaho Highway 75, drive 14 miles south on East Fork road and turn right on Lake Creek Road. The parking area and the trailhead are one mile up the road. Access is by foot or ATV after about a half-mile walk from the trailhead on Big Lake Creek.
Kids who register before noon and who are still on the ice at 2 p.m. will receive a prize. Prizes for the largest catches in four age groups will also be awarded.
The derby at Hyde Pond, south of the Salmon Airport on the road to Sunset Heights, is from 8 a.m. to noon. Prizes will be handed out to all youth who register if they are still at the event at noon. There will be big fish prizes for four age groups and a $25 reward for any tagged fish that are caught.
Volunteers will be on hand to drill holes, teach kids how to fish and provide gear and tackle. Anglers 14 and older must have a valid fishing license. For more information, contact the fish and game office in Salmon at 208-756-2271.