Two pheasant hunting opportunities for kids in Salmon and Challis are planned on Saturday, Oct. 5.
The hunts are for children between the ages of 10 and 17. The events run from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Activities include a hunter safety lesson with dogs and shooting shotguns at a firing range.
Youth in Salmon meet at the Fish and Game office and Challis kids meet at the Central Idaho Rod and Gun Club. Participants must have a valid hunting license or hunting passport and be accompanied by an adult for the entire day. Each hunt is limited to 15 youths.
Participants can register at the Fish and Game office in Salmon at 99 U.S. Highway 93 North, by calling the Fish and Game office at 208-756-2271 or in Challis by calling Fred Battley at 208-879-5451.