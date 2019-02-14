Chondo Martial Arts Academy leaders held a testing on Jan. 30. Successful students were recognized at a promotional the following week.

Blain Aldous, third-degree black belt; Master Shelbie Bryant, fifth-degree black belt; and Chief Master Bj Bryant, seventh-degree black belt, presided over the events.

Students were tested on forms, one-step sparring, sparring and falling.

Chondo Martial Arts Academy Little Tigers were tested for new ranks on Feb. 6. Their testing consisted of fundamental martial skills and coordination exercises.

Tags

Load comments