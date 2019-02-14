Chondo Martial Arts Academy leaders held a testing on Jan. 30. Successful students were recognized at a promotional the following week.
Blain Aldous, third-degree black belt; Master Shelbie Bryant, fifth-degree black belt; and Chief Master Bj Bryant, seventh-degree black belt, presided over the events.
Students were tested on forms, one-step sparring, sparring and falling.
Chondo Martial Arts Academy Little Tigers were tested for new ranks on Feb. 6. Their testing consisted of fundamental martial skills and coordination exercises.