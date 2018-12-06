Art and Elna Chandler will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary on Dec. 8, 2018. They were married on Dec. 8, 1948, in the Idaho Falls, Idaho, Temple. Art was born in Rigby, Idaho, and graduated from Rigby High School. Elna was born in Milo, Idaho, and graduated from Idaho Falls High School. Shortly after they were married, Art was deployed to serve in Korea with the Army National Guard 116th Engineer Battalion.
They have lived in Idaho Falls and Buhl, Idaho. They spend their winters at their home in Mesa, Ariz. Art served on the Idaho Falls Fire Department, where he retired as a captain after 25 years. He helped to organize a credit union in the Fire Department, which later became Scenic Falls Federal Credit Union, and was the treasurer until he retired. Art served on the Idaho Falls City Council for several years. Elna was a hairdresser for many years and ran a shop out of her home. They cared for several foster daughters, and their home has always been a welcoming place for anyone who needed a place to stay.
They are active members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and have served in many positions. Together they have served three missions. They served in Quezon City, Philippines; Singapore; and Detroit, Mich. They love traveling, being with family and friends, playing games and being together.
They are the parents of Mike Chandler, Christine Martin (deceased), Mary Blacker, Libby Graves (deceased) and Julie Loveless. They have 21 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
They celebrated their anniversary on an Alaskan cruise earlier this year with family and friends. Those who would like to attend are invited to an open house in their honor on Saturday, Dec. 8, at the home of John and Mary Blacker, 3368 Chimney Peak, Idaho Falls, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. They would love to see you as they celebrate their special day.