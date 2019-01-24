60th anniversary: ANDERSON TaylorWinger TaylorWinger 56 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Anderson Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Virginia and Ray Anderson are celebrating their Diamond Anniversary, 60 years of marriage, on Jan. 24, 2019. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save TaylorWinger Follow TaylorWinger Close Get email notifications on TaylorWinger daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. Whenever TaylorWinger posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link. Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Follow TaylorWinger Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments News Trending Today Latest e-Edition Post Register To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.