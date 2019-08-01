60th anniversary: Myler TaylorWinger TaylorWinger 14 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Myler Myler Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Ronald and Marilyn Myler celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary Aug. 7, 2019.The couple was married Aug. 7, 1959. They have three sons, Alan (JoAnna), Neal and Evan (deceased), nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save TaylorWinger Follow TaylorWinger Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments News Trending Today Angie Dodge archive Latest e-Edition Post Register To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.