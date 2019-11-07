Spanbauer
Dennis and Marie (Whiting) Spanbauer celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary, along with family and friends, during a fun-filled weekend at Timberline in Ashton.
Dennis and Marie were married Nov. 9, 1969, in Elko Nevada, and live in Lewisville.
They have four children, Tami (Brandon Parks) Lawes of Blackfoot; Mishelle (Cap) Hugues of Reston, Virginia; Dennis (Carla) Spanbauer of Lewisville; and Dennise (Jeff) Burgemeister of American Falls. They have 13 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.