Hear ye, hear ye: A proclamation to the world!
The year was 1949 in the small community of Irwin, Idaho, when a strong, good looking, hard working, young man of 18 married a beautiful, determined, smiling young lady of 16 from Wyoming. Now, surviving seven decades of raising cows, sheep, pigs, horses, crops, cold winters of mountains of snow and hot sweaty summers, and raising three girls, Vickie, Kathy and Melony, and a son, Steven. Working together through hard times, trials and wonderful times of happiness.
Did they know on that day in May that this union would endure many things for 70 years? Would they have done things differently if they knew then what they know now? Imagine the changes they have witnessed in that time from washers and dryers to microwave ovens, curling irons, computers, smartphones, color TV and air-conditioned tractors, just to mention a few.
Now, 70 years later, with 14 grandkids, 26 great-grandkids and two great-great-grandkids, the story will continue into the eternities. A wonderful example to all who know and love them.
A celebration will be held to honor their 70 years on Saturday, May 18, 2019, from 2-4 p.m. at their home in Irwin, Idaho. Come and ask them what their secrets are for such success!