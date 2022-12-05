Jesse Fullmer of Arco was honored as the conservationist of the year by the Idaho Association of Soil Conservation Districts.
Fullmer was presented the R.N. Irving Award at the association’s annual conference in Burley in mid-November.
Fullmer was nominated by the Butte Soil and Water Conservation District for his achievements in natural resource conservation and for going above and beyond his daily duties to assist landowners with conservation goals, Stephanie Barnes with the Butte conservation district said.
Fullmer has worked for the Natural Resources Conservation Service for 16 years. He’s been the district conservationist for nine years, covering the Butte and Blaine county conservation district regions, which includes southern Custer County. He and his team manage more than 100 landowner conservation contracts and establish about 40 new contracts every year. The Butte NRCS office holds 75 percent of the NRCS easements in Idaho and half of the state’s conservation stewardship program contracts.
Fullmer works with landowners on many projects, including the installation of low-elevation spray application nozzles for pivots in 2018 and 2019. Prior to that, he worked with landowners and Butte County to address flooding and erosion issues during heavy runoff years. This year he and work group participants drafted an initiative for retrofitting and removing fences in the pronghorn migration route in the Butte and Blaine conservation districts to make them more wildlife friendly.
Fullmer’s team brought the first Bureau of Reclamation WaterSmart money to Butte County in 2019 to complete the county’s first ditch-to-pipeline conversion project. He has worked with landowners to address irrigation improvement needs.
Butte Soil and Water Conservation District board Chairman Randy Purser said Fullmer is an asset to landowners in the district. “The technical assistance he provides to help producers reach their conservation goals is solid. He has also been able to bring in additional NRCS funding when it was needed for special projects and natural disasters.”
