butte soil and water conservation district 12.1

Jesse Fullmer, right, was named conservationist of the year by the Idaho Association of Conservation Districts. He’s shown with Butte Soil and Water Conservation District board Chairman Randy Purser.

 Butte Soil and Water Conservation District photo

Jesse Fullmer of Arco was honored as the conservationist of the year by the Idaho Association of Soil Conservation Districts.

Fullmer was presented the R.N. Irving Award at the association’s annual conference in Burley in mid-November.


Tags

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.