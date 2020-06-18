80th birthday: Judy Jun 18, 2020 39 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Judy Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Lynda Lowe Judy will be celebrating her 80th birthday Monday, June 22, 2020. Happy birthday wishes from your family. We love you. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save What’s your favorite Summer Day Trip Destination? Where do you like to go hiking, biking, swimming, golfing, shopping, fishing, dining, spas, tours and scenic drives? We want to know your favorite day trip spots. Nominate them today! News Trending Today Daybell Disappearance Angie Dodge archive Latest e-Edition Post Register To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.