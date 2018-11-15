Dorothea Giannini, born Nov. 19, 1928, celebrated her 90th birthday with her children and family honoring her with tributes to her loving and caring ways. Her family feels blessed to have her with us and for her wisdom that has been passed along to all who meet her.
She has nine children, Ralph, Jody, Judy, Sam, Julie, Joe, Boyd, George and John. She has 37 grandchildren, 82 great-grandchildren, 23 great-great-grandchildren and three great-great-great grandchildren.
Her love has been the pillar of this family, with a heart to love unconditionally.