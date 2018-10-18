Maureen Moye was born Oct. 21, 1948, in Idaho Falls to Orrin and Cecelia Stoddard. Her early years were spent growing up on farms in Shelley and Idaho Falls. She entered Idaho Falls High School after graduating from Holy Rosary School.
After graduating from Idaho Falls, she attended Carrol College in Helena, Mont., and St. James School of Nursing in Butte, Mont. Upon receiving her nursing diploma in 1970, she started work in Sun Valley, Idaho. In 1971, while on vacation in Germany, she met her future husband. She and Philip were married March 24, 1972. She has lived in the USA and Europe.
Currently living in Ammon, she works at Mountain View Hospital. She and Philip have two children: Pamela, a teacher in Los Angeles, and Thomas, an electrician in Idaho Falls. She has one grandson, Torsten.
We all wish her a happy 70th and wish her many more.