This week our wonderful mom, Colleen Stoddart, celebrated her 89th birthday. She was born in Shelley, Idaho, to Caroline and John Kelley. She was one of six children. While growing up, her family farmed for the sugar factory, where she spend many hours out helping out in the fields.
After high school, Mom went on to Ricks College. Shortly after that, she met Duane Stoddart, and they married April 13, 1951. After many years, they were able to have four children: Steven, Karey, Mauri and Kelly.
Mom was a great example of living a life with honesty. As we got older, she started to stay home so that she could spend more time with us. She has always remained dedicated to her family. During our school years, she and Dad created a wonderful community called Scottsville Subdivision. This housing community took many years to build, and she played a key role in this great success. Mom and Dad loved to build.
When we were young, they had bought a piece of land in Island Park and built a cabin that has been able to provide us great experiences throughout our life. They loved to travel to Arizona for the winter and did so for many years.
Mom has always been a wonderful seamstress and quilter. She has made beautiful quilts that will be carried down in our family. One of her wonderful skills has been cake decorating. Our family always look forward to birthdays to see what she would come up with and create.
Colleen's 89 years have been filled with adventure and challenges that she always rose to with love and fun! Happy Birthday, Mom!