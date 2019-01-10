Melvin “Mel” E. Call of Idaho Falls will celebrate his 95th birthday on Jan. 18, 2019, with a family gathering.
Mel was born in Bancroft, Idaho, to Joseph and Myrtle Call. He joined the U.S. Navy in 1942 and served in combat missions in both World War II and the Korean Conflict. He married Doris May Rudd in the Logan Utah LDS Temple on Aug. 11, 1944. He retired from the Navy in 1966 and moved to Idaho Falls. Doris passed away in 1999. Mel married Zeralene Soelberg in Idaho Falls in 2000; she passed away in 2018.
Mel and Doris had five sons: Jim (Susan) of San Diego, California; Rich (LeeAnn) of Westminster, Colorado; Joe (Nola), of Idaho Falls, Idaho; Gary (Cathy Jo) of Blackfoot, Idaho; and Rand (Pamela) of Salt Lake City, Utah. He has 19 grandchildren and 49 great-grandchildren.