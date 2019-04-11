80th birthday: Christensen

Nina Barney Christensen of Shelley celebrates her 80th birthday from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, April 20, at 1315 East 1165 North in Shelley. A light luncheon will be served.
Nina and her beloved husband, Ray, recently celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary. Their posterity includes five children, Cristie Peery (Doug) of Blackfoot, Kathy Pope (Don) of Idaho Falls, Maria Fassett (Ron) of Rupert, Ken Christensen of Shelley and Cindy Abinante (Tom) of Granite Bay, Calif., 21 grandchildren and 34 great-grandchildren.