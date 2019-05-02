Manuel Dean Denning was born May 8, 1929, in his grandmother’s home in Lincoln, the oldest son of Gladys Nielsen and Manuel Denning. He was raised by his mother and stepfather, Roy Edmiston, and his grandparents, Chris and Nora Nielsen. He attended grade school in Lincoln and high school in Ammon.
In 1946, he joined the Navy boot camp in San Diego and served a tour of duty in a Sea Bee battalion in Guam.
Shortly after his discharge in July 1948, he met Donna Wall of Mackay. They were married Aug. 26, 1948, in Blackfoot. They lived most of their married life in Idaho Falls, where they raised six children: Keenan (deceased), Kyle (Christeen) Denning, Kris Denning, Karla (Robert) Dalling, Kim (Laurie) Denning and Karole (Ron) Wilson.
Dean learned the auto body paint and repair trade while working for J. Ed Browning and Sons Pontiac-Buick Dealership from 1949-1953. He was an Idaho Falls police officer from 1957-1964. He owned and operated Deans Auto Body for several years, and in 1971, he started Bonneville Auto Wrecking. He retired in 1991.
He and Donna spent several winters in Mesa, Ariz. In 1992, they moved to Mackay, where he restored the house Donna grew up in. They lived there for several years and enjoyed that immensely.
Donna passed away in December 2014 after 66 years of marriage. Dean now lives in Idaho Falls with his sweet dog, Harley, and enjoys spending time with is family.
We will celebrate his 90th birthday with a family dinner.