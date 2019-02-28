90th birthday: STODDART

Myrna Stoddart, of Idaho Falls, celebrated her 90th birthday with an open house in her honor, hosted by her family, on Feb. 9, 2019, at Fairwinds Retirement Center in Idaho Falls.
Myrna was born Feb. 14, 1929, in Rigby, Idaho. She was the second of four children born to Irvin and Iva Stallings. Myrna attended school at Lewisville Elementary and Midway High School.
She married Gerald “Jake” Stoddart on Dec. 2, 1949. He passed away July 5, 2010. Together they raised four children, Vicki Stoddart, Bob (Shannon) Stoddart, Rick (Robyn) Stoddart and Kally (Rob) Barker. They were blessed with numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Myrna worked for Reed Drug, Utah Idaho Sugar Company and Challenge Dairy, which she retired from in 1985.
Through the years, Myrna enjoyed many things such as bowling, snowmobiling, boating, traveling to many parts of the country and spending winters in Arizona after retirement. She has many cherished memories of spending time with family and friends at their cabin in Island Park. She especially loved serving an LDS mission in the Idaho Falls Visitor Center with her loving husband.
We would like to thank all the friends, family, neighbors and loved ones who attended the celebration, sent memories or cards. She was overwhelmed with the love you all shared.
Sincerely,
Myrna Stoddart Family