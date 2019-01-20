MOUNTAIN VIEW HOSPITAL
Dec. 8
Son Konner Alexander born to Tyler and Michelle Perry.
Dec. 9
Daughter Olivia Brooke born to Alejandro and Alexa Sanchez of Rigby.
Dec. 14
Daughter Evelyn Gianna born to Elizabeth Alvarado and Adan Morillon-Sosa.
Dec. 17
Son Oliver Bryce-James born to Anthony and Taylor Calderon of Ammon.
Dec. 18
Daughter Violet Rose born to John and Lena Gowring.
Daughter Bristol Kae born to Brianna and Trevor Grimes.
Daughter Maliah Elizabeth to Aimee and Gustavo Nevarez.
Son Zander Jay born to Kaycee and Vicky Furukawa.
Son Nash Edward born to James and Brandi Schondel of Firth.
Son Alexander Travis born to William and Amanda Harrington.
Son Lukah Kenneth born to Lisa Jackson and Hunter Kelly.
Dec. 21
Daughter Olive Jean born to Arielle Scott and Jacob Terry of Rexburg.
Daughter Alesiram Nicole Palacios Monjaras born to Juana Soledad and Juan Pablo Palacios.
Daughter Scarlett Kyree DelRae born to Mari and Jose Venegas.
Dec. 25
Son Ephraim Eugene born to Dan and Rosie Christman of Rigby.
Dec. 27
Son Alcide born to Leandra Naswood.
Daughter Everly Marie born to Jull Summers and Dalton Goodrich.
Son Romeo Mirey Aguilar Diaz born to Jeny Aguilar.
Dec. 28
Daughter Natalia born to Alma Villeda and Javier Ibarra of Blackfoot.
Son Easton James born to Jason and Riley Park of Shelley.
Dec. 29
Daughter Brynzlee Lucile born to Justin and Andrea Paulsen.
Jan. 4
Daughter Everleigh May born to Chase and Misty Kempton of Rexburg.
Jan. 5
Daughter Lydia Melinda born to Gable and Jennifer Roth of Ammon.
Jan. 8
Daughter Kimberly Ruth born to Krystal Slover and Derek Hoffacker of Salmon.
Son Maverick Heinz born to Tadd and Lacey Atchley of Ashton.
Jan. 9
Daughter Harper Michelle born to Jake and Savannah Schoene.
Jan. 10
Son Andrew born to Brianda Duran and Vinson Turner.
Jan. 16
Daughter Lilliana Consuelo born to Gregorio Duran Jr. and Maria Elena Bautista.