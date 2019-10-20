Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center
Jan. 14
Son Garrett John born to Travis and Jennifer Bell.
Mountain View Hospital
Sept. 3
Son Porter born to Nate Rencher and Whittney Davis.
Sept. 7
Daughter Isabella Torres born to Martin and Jessica Torres of Firth.
Sept. 14
Son Axel John born to Patrick and Ashley McClernon.
Daughter Kynlee Marie born to Tim and Tiffani Moon of Ammon.
Sept. 16
Son Caden James born to Charles and Karlie Hendrex.
Sept. 20
Daughter Lochlynn Racheal-Marie born to Demarie Hollist and Mandi Taylor-Hollist.
Sept. 23
Son Jayson Rowdy born to Dakota Dunn and Jennifer Watson.
Sept. 25
Daughter Adeline Geraldine born to Erica and Tim Richardson of Osgood.
Daughter Vayda Hope born to Corey and Lexi Austin of St. Anthony.
Son Eli Nathaniel born to Nate and Samantha Martin.
Sept. 28
Son Jonny Tomahawk born to Novely and Jesse Mock.
Sept. 29
Daughter Karsyn Jade born to Andres and Allisen Castaneda of Blackfoot.
Oct. 1
Daughter Cecillia June born to Jay and Kaylene Hebdon.
Son Casimir Dean born to Matt and Autumn Wylie.
Oct. 2
Daughter Kora Marie born to Skyler and Nicole Jensen of Blackfoot.
Oct. 3
Son Kashton born to Lucas and Erika Stecklein of Blackfoot.
Oct. 4
Daughter Halle Evonne born to Taylor and Eden Hopkins of Ammon.
Oct. 5
Son Tegan born to Woodrow Bingham and Dakota Howell of Firth.
Oct. 6
Daughter Elleanor Mae born to Carson and Camille Stronks.
Son Everett G born to Spenser and Michaela Dimond.
Oct. 9
Son Sawyer William born to John and Jessica Shearer of Iona.
Son Sawyer Paul born to Braden and Jessica Hallam.
Daughter Ravyn Mae born to Devin and Hailey Thornley.
Oct. 10
Daughter Sadie born to Ryan and Jamie Eastman.
Oct. 11
Son Myles Todd born to Jeff and KyLee Hampton of Ammon.
Oct. 14
Son Colton Don born to Paul and Candis Briggs of Rigby.
Oct. 16
Son Jasper James born to Alexis Johnson of Shelley.