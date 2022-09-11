Mountain View Hospital
July 31
Daughter Piper Marie Davis born to Valissa and Jaden Davis.
Aug. 1
Daughter Maeve Marie Krebs born to Zack and Jeanne Krebs.
Aug. 3
Daughter Harper Florence Romo born to Chantel McClaskey and Daniel Romo.
Aug. 11
Son Dorian Alexander Brotherson born to Sebastian and Chrystal Brotherson.
Son Damien Lee Brotherson born to Sebastian Chrystal Brotherson.
Son Blaze Kreed Jensen born to Aibigail Weekes and Moki Jensen.
Aug. 16
Son Carter Jay Scott Hansen born to Justin Jay Hansen and Harley Marie Hansen
Daughter Lizzie Jane Jensen born to Bryce and Colleen Jensen.
Aug. 17
Daughter Morticia Rae Spear born to Ryan Brown and Destinel Spear.
Aug. 24
Son Elias Perez born to Rosa and Pedro Perez.
Son Axel Creed Blatter born to Ryan and Kolene Blatter.
Aug. 30
Daughter Sisily Wren Rasmussen born to Kayie and Lerin Rasmussen.
