Editor’s note: To submit a local birth announcement, visit postregister.com.

MOUNTAIN VIEW HOSPITAL

Sept. 27

A son, Maddax Gunnar, born to Savanna Santana, of Blackfoot.

Sept. 28

A son, Diesel Alexander, born to Jordain Blom and Willy Kaiser.

Sept. 30

A daughter, Lettie Jayne, born to Michael and Kylee Lopez.

A son, Eli Cecil, born to Hunter and Shayla Marshall.

Oct. 1

A daughter, Venna Josephine, born to Dallon and Chloe Holden, of Ammon.

A daughter, Peyton Christine, born to Candice and Christopher Quintanilla.

Oct. 4

A daughter, Emily Grace, born to Leanne and Craig Hill.

