Editor’s note: This list contains divorces that were finalized in Bonneville County during the month of August.
n Brandon J Willcoxon Jr. and Kiana Monga Willcoxon
n David Carrillo Nunez and Maria Carrillo Nunez
n Michael Alan La Course and Rebecca La Course
n Chelsea Lewis Romine and Darren Sean Romine
n Jessica Cole and Zackory S Cole
n Katrina Marie Davis and Ryan Plass Melanese
n Jessica Perry and Kevin Perry
n Jaimie Eileen Murdock and Ryan Ray
n Juan Luis Martinez and Larami Martinez
n Ashley Marie Eagle and Marc Trevor Eagle
n Cabrina Fawn Murdock and Corey Dale Murdock
n Kyle William Jenner and Taye S. Jenner
n Clayton Paul Phillipp and Danielle A Phillipp
n Amie Lynn Duersch and Dale Verdon Jensen
n Melissa Ilene Kelly and Trent Merrill Kelly
n Daniel Walker Funk and Stephanie Funk
n Adam Charles Cleverley and Kelly Lynn Cleverley
n Bridgette Tory Larsen and Jon M Larsen
n Caleb Keating and Stephanie N Keating
n Celeste Cusack Wagoner and Shayne Quincey Wagoner
n Michael Joseph Rasche and Rebecca Lynne Rasche
n Brittni Lyn Messenger and Coltin A Messenger
n Cramer, Sharie D (Defendant) Jackson, Cody G (Plaintiff)
n Douglas R Ferguson and Jasmine L Ferguson
n Emily Beth Douglas and Jordan Layton Stone
n Alyssia Lee Wagner and Spencer Allen Wagner
n Darady Lynn Van Orden and Kent C Van Orden
n Jordan Riley Hamos-Moreno and Daisy A Moreno
n Megan Grace Duba and Timothy M Duba
n Karlee Marie McBrider and Keyan Scott McBride
n Jennifer Montague and Robert Glen Montague Jr.
n Brian Robert Westphal and Judith Caroline Westphal
n Carissa Joy West and Jayson Michael West
n Carl Plesner and Kristy Ann Plesner
n Aimee Catherine Goodson and Eric Jay Goodson
n Sean L Adams and Tara M Adams
n Corey L Schenk and Janie D Schenk
n Andrea Crystal Singleton and Darin T Singleton
n John Rutledge and Kim D. Rutledge
n Colton Thayne Saxton and Kenidee Saxton
n Kimarie Elizabeth Ker and Trey Holden Tomlinson
n Rodney Owen Bell and Ronna-Lee Esther Bell
n Danny Lynn Davis and Derra DeEsta Davis
n Heather Marie Peters and Jason Richard Peters
n Alix Michaelson and Conner Michaelson
n Alan Ray Young and Catherine Anne Young