Editor’s note: This list contains divorces that were finalized in Bonneville County during the month of August.

n Brandon J Willcoxon Jr. and Kiana Monga Willcoxon

n David Carrillo Nunez and Maria Carrillo Nunez

n Michael Alan La Course and Rebecca La Course

n Chelsea Lewis Romine and Darren Sean Romine

n Jessica Cole and Zackory S Cole

n Katrina Marie Davis and Ryan Plass Melanese

n Jessica Perry and Kevin Perry

n Jaimie Eileen Murdock and Ryan Ray

n Juan Luis Martinez and Larami Martinez

n Ashley Marie Eagle and Marc Trevor Eagle

n Cabrina Fawn Murdock and Corey Dale Murdock

n Kyle William Jenner and Taye S. Jenner

n Clayton Paul Phillipp and Danielle A Phillipp

n Amie Lynn Duersch and Dale Verdon Jensen

n Melissa Ilene Kelly and Trent Merrill Kelly

n Daniel Walker Funk and Stephanie Funk

n Adam Charles Cleverley and Kelly Lynn Cleverley

n Bridgette Tory Larsen and Jon M Larsen

n Caleb Keating and Stephanie N Keating

n Celeste Cusack Wagoner and Shayne Quincey Wagoner

n Michael Joseph Rasche and Rebecca Lynne Rasche

n Brittni Lyn Messenger and Coltin A Messenger

n Cramer, Sharie D (Defendant) Jackson, Cody G (Plaintiff)

n Douglas R Ferguson and Jasmine L Ferguson

n Emily Beth Douglas and Jordan Layton Stone

n Alyssia Lee Wagner and Spencer Allen Wagner

n Darady Lynn Van Orden and Kent C Van Orden

n Jordan Riley Hamos-Moreno and Daisy A Moreno

n Megan Grace Duba and Timothy M Duba

n Karlee Marie McBrider and Keyan Scott McBride

n Jennifer Montague and Robert Glen Montague Jr.

n Brian Robert Westphal and Judith Caroline Westphal

n Carissa Joy West and Jayson Michael West

n Carl Plesner and Kristy Ann Plesner

n Aimee Catherine Goodson and Eric Jay Goodson

n Sean L Adams and Tara M Adams

n Corey L Schenk and Janie D Schenk

n Andrea Crystal Singleton and Darin T Singleton

n John Rutledge and Kim D. Rutledge

n Colton Thayne Saxton and Kenidee Saxton

n Kimarie Elizabeth Ker and Trey Holden Tomlinson

n Rodney Owen Bell and Ronna-Lee Esther Bell

n Danny Lynn Davis and Derra DeEsta Davis

n Heather Marie Peters and Jason Richard Peters

n Alix Michaelson and Conner Michaelson

n Alan Ray Young and Catherine Anne Young