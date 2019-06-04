Eagle Scout: Malmo

Jeremy Malmo, of Idaho Falls, achieved the rank of Eagle Scout on April 24, 2019. Jeremy is the son of Jim and Joanne Malmo. He is a member of Troop 310, chartered by St. John Paul II Catholic Church. He is a member of the Order of the Arrow.
For his project, Jeremy organized a crew of volunteers to design, build and install several benches at the outdoor meeting area at the Little Church in the Pines in Island Park.
Jeremy is a sophomore at Skyline High School where he is an officer in both the band and the swim team.