n Colby James Markowski, 24, Idaho Falls, and Tiffany Amber Morgan, 24, Baker, Florida
n Jennifer Guadalupe Ventura Murillo, 19, and Jose Alfredo Esparza Rojas, 20,
n Laura Marlynn Gehrig, 29, and Matthew John Pfannschmidt, 34, Shelley
n Brooke Bennett, 45, and Jeremy Bruce Bradley, 47
n Beata Nizielska-Pawlak, 47, Driggs, and Lukasz Majewski, 47, Swan Valley
n Brittani Elizabeth Comstock, 25, and Vincent Frank Schwartz, 26, Iona
n Joseph Robert Bartell, 22, Danielle Parker Stocking, 22
n Brenda Areli Acosta, 29, and Miguel Corona Campos, 32
n Breanne Necosha Loftus, 24, Idaho Falls, and Benjamin Bill Forbush, 28, Rigby
n Patricia Huntsman, 59, and Zane Andrew Hansen, 55
n Jennifer Rebecca Grant, 38, and Theodore D Jennings, 32
n Stephanie Christensen, 28, and Bodie Sargent, 42
n Jaime Lee Morgan, 36, and Jade Jeffrey Capson, 35
n Perla Ponce, 29, and Roberto Carranza Gomez, 26
n Aimee Elese Murphy, 45, and Wesley Vincent Boyd, 50
n Katie Scarlett O’Hanlon, 22, and Jeffrey Lawrence Dredge, 22
n Judith Louise Bright, 65, and Johnny Lee McManus, 65
n Makayla Rose Murdock, 20, Ammon, and Alexander Conrad Eliker, 23, Idaho Falls
n Ashley Elizabeth Mayfield, 23, and Nicholas Ryan Carnagey, 28
n Marie De La Luz Mardrigal, 48, Blackfoot, and Rosendo Vera Mireles, 39, Pocatello
n Michelle Lee Dick, 40, and Robert Aaron Kerstetter, 41
n Andrea Lynn Stringham, 50, Rexburg, and Timothy Craig Urrutia, 58, Blackfoot
n Anca Elena Racila, 27, and Alicia Matthew Eric Anthony, 29, Driggs
n Yesenia Guerrero Cornejo, 29, and Raul Lee Losoya Jr., 34
n Dawson Scott Shaver, 29, Omaha, Neb., and Shante Victoria Devasirvatham, 27, Idaho Falls
n Wendy Flores, 32, and Aaron James Cendejas, 27