Jack Curtis Yonke, 25, Idaho Falls, and Kimberlee Janae Harris, 26, Ammon

Travis Wayne Lyman, 42, and Hailey Marie John, 26, Shelley

Jesse Duane Duval, 28, Ammon, and Christine Elizabeth Funke, 30, Idaho Falls

James Raymond Mottos, 25, and Nicole Michelle Ford, 23, Rigby

Lynn Ward Ball, 77, and Annette Tauali, 70

Kim David Jenkins, 52, Iona, and Angela Lee Clarke, 53, Blackfoot

Tailor Ann Carpenter, 22, and Jered James Rivas, 26, Firth

Justin Morgan Flores, 38, and Kara Lee Brower, 37, Ammon

Sarah Ann Sagendorf, 21, and Dimitri Shaw Kraykovic, 23

Sydney Leigh Timmins, 20, Idaho Falls, and Stephen Andrew Riley, 25, Ammon

Marian Mortalena, 59, and Robert Lee Ruiz, 59

Mathew Dean Jeffs, 22, Idaho Falls, and Sophie Lucinda Draper, 24, Salt Lake City

Andrew Glen Davenport, 39, Marana, Ariz., and AmyJo Denise Blomquist, 34, Goldendale, Washington

Gentry Theo Phillips, 28, and Jessica Jean Kaiser, 27

Verel Jay Smith, 76, and Myrna Ray Huntsman, 74

Victor A Rounds, 58, Rigby, and Julie Hall Mitchell, 58

Juan Carlos Aguayo-Osornio, 36, West Haven, Utah, and Lorena Lawrence Flaco, 46, Idaho Falls

Conrado Rodriguez Reyes, 23, Ucon, and Xenya Erica Valdez Tabuyo, 22, Ucon

Zeke Dee Otis Brown, 22, and Melanie Marie Anderson, 21

Peter Leslie Shupe, 66, and Donna May Packer, 72

