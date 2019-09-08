Editor’s note: This list contains marriages that were recorded in Bonneville County during the month of August. The County Clerk’s website no longer allows access to marriage records, and we will only be listing the groom and bride’s names for future publications.
n McKay Brinkerhoff Dover and Michelle Jane Castro
n Kyle Jerry Hudson and Jessica Jo Bradshaw
n Dallin Robert Myers and Emily Potter
n Donovan Lee Hollis and Victoria Marie Hauger
n Heidi Rudd and Heather Maurer
n Samuel Evan-James Lane and Patricia ann Hunter
n Frank Howard Clark and Sarah Marie Chambers
n Ross Daniel Hays and Kristin Nickol Kaser
n Brandunn Michael Griggs and Alexa Wagner
n Rodney Lloyd Schulz and Kristi Kay Hirschi
n Jorge Damian Ochoa Mendoza and Amy Maritza Ramirez
n Chris Cameron Niebuhr and Kourtney Jane Abbott
n Francisco Aurelio Franco and Jacqueline Valtierra Ramirez
n Jose Vasquez-Bastardo and Angelita Teresa Aguirre
n Michael Lee Medeiros Jr. and Ashtyn Teale Harris
n Erik Joshua Mincher and Jeanie Noel Emfield
n Marshall Evans Clark and Madison Jean Evans
n Jeffrey Alan Clement and Hilary Ann SMith
n Robert Allen Aragon and Rebecca Rose Aragon
n Julian Smokie Baeza-Montes De Oca and Rosalie Barlow
n Christopher Alan Hays and Terri Lynn Carter
n Nathan Shawn Russell and Mary Mae Davidson
n Jorge Luis Patino Rodriguez and Katie Patino
n Zachary Eli Keyes and Alexis Ryan Chambers-Olson
n Olvin Helcias Barrientos Suchite and Astrid Johana Sanchez-Quijada
n Dalton Thomas Cate and Tiera Bell Meadows
n David Alejandro Dominguez Aguilar and Karalee Mora
n Curtis John Whitmill and Chelsey Marie De La Garza
n Tyler Kent Lott and McKenzie Dawn Porter
n Austin John Scott and Alexyss J Jenkins
n Peter Charles Miller and Hanna Elizabeth Morzenti
n Alex James Rodriquez and Emily Lynn Davis
n Jose Mario Benitez-Hidalgo and Vianey Noemi Vazquez
n Gary Albert Jephson and Billie Raelin Torgerson
n Shane Matthew Vermeline and Shelby Fae Dufur
n Caleb Austin Keating and Kailyn Marie Howell
n David Jareal Johnson and Keilei Dalynn Greer
n Sean Kenneth McCarthy and Alison Nichole Ireland
n Tinei Tuilagi Jr. and Tayler Kariel Fullmer
n Brandon D Pearce and Desiree Ann NElson
n Herschel Matthew Graybill and Mary Elizabeth Cotton
n Kasey Kimball Schofield and Albanie Hunter Harris
n Levi Robert Sorenson and Shaylee Nicole Johnson
n Jacob Oliver Campbell and Camille Morgan Andrus
n Trevor Michael Zaugg and Sonora Sharon Palmer
n Adam Tait Woodmansee and Chelsie Marie Pack
n Wyatt M D Jolley and Whitney Larhee Lusk
n Jeron Roy Andersen and Erin Anna Hirschi
n Matthew Shane Irigoyen and Jillian Kate Scott
n Anthony Chad Gardner and Erika Denice Pureco-Bermudez
n Larry Bruce Bateman Jr. and Holly Marie Turner
n Michael Paul Larsen and Danielle Laree Hill
n Christopher Emmanuel Watts and Natalie Debby Ann Barker
n Benjamin Gee Hadfield V and Nikki Catherine Young
n Wilson Nehemias Centeno Urquilla and Reina Maribel Fuentes Pasasin
n Charles Arthur Pfeister Jr. and Nichole Kathleen Kennedy
n Edwin Joel Espinoza Rojo and Taneil Nicole Triplett
n Ty David Briggs and Miranda Paige Keele
n James Robert Jensen and Bobbi Jo Elliott
n Cameron Kent Garidner and Brooklyn Marie Hansen
n Joseph Anthony Ordille and Aimee Beth Jackline
n Jared Matthew Anderson and Tessa Ann Petersen
n Travis Ray Self and Jordan Michelle Woollet
n Austin Lance Murri and Joy Candice Hutchings
n John Kimball Higginson and Alyssa Sharee Manwaring
n Tristan John Lewis and Kirsten Suzanne Memory
n Brenden James Resendez and McKenna Rae Cutler
n Jarim Carrillo Uruchurtu and Kendra T Johnson
n Nathan Lynn Adamson and Brooke Lyn Wright
n Bradley Alan Whipple and Christina Mary Lyle
n Tyson Joseph Wood and Taylor Lynne Simpson
n Davis Kendal Barber and Kerry Ann Matlock
n Gene Robert McNeil and Jessica Lynn Cobb
n Edward George Ludwig Jr. and Jill Marie Buskirk
n Malique Montgomery and Danniella Riki Nitura
n Kole Phillips Paden and Taylinn Dee Bowman
n Matthew Reid Vrapo and Julia Luwayne Gallup
n Jeffery Lynn Scott and Terresa Jean Swanson
n Joel David Lapray and Mayson Lindsey Jenkins
n Porter Osborne Hatch and Marley Kate Dye
n Marco Antonio Vargas Jr. and Esmeralda Mondragon
n Marco Antonio Guitierrez and Latika Lernice Blair
n Justin Lane Davis and Tina Marie Zornes
n Chad Joseph Southwick and Nicole Rose Permann
n Austin Richard Black and Laura Suzanne Waters
n Grant Anson Hancock and Madison Lee Jensen
n Joshua Carroll Dean Stephens and Claraty Melene Hansen
n Paul Lowell Fuller and Amanda Jo Haskett
n Bart Joshua Nelson and Richel Garcia Caband
n Joshua Todd Vaughn and Jennifer Anne Lewis
n Joseph Troy Mead and Rebecca Lea Kennedy
n Kacey Mark Spencer and Jordan Nichole Skinner
n Eric Mitchell Schaat and Brett Anderson Forsberg
n Justin Marshall Huges and Taylor Olivia Jones
n Travis Peter Ricks and Tiffany Nicole Joyce Clay
n Daniel Ross Linscott and Kathleen Papenfuss
n Joshua Paul Cruz and Sarah Helene Krieger
n Sheean LAvern Miner and Elizabeth Ione Swedin
n Coltin Jay Marshall and Talor Nicole Warth
n Shae Colton Vanzyverden and Caitlyn Mychelle Keller-Wyatt
n Erick Chavez Zuniga and James Edward Detiege Jr.
n Trevor Dale Clements and Mayan Woolf
n Catarino Rebolledo Revuelta and Ana Yessica Gonzalez Lopez
n Landon Sam Belk and Maddisen Brianne Winder
n Mitchell Allen Robinson and Kaitlin Nicole Stidham
n Jonathan Ruben Reynoso and Maria Virginia Ortiz
n Cameron Allyn Christensen and Essence Robin Wade
n Garrett Duwayne Billman and Claryssa Lee Decker
n Steven Robert Jarrett and Andrea Joy Whittier
n Bryce Bird Andersen and Talynn McKenzie Hill
n Troy Alan Ianni and Hattie Austin
n Jaren Irving Smith and Rebecca Marie Dow
n Anthony Jose Elizondo and Brianna Niccole Lish
n Jeremy Quade Ferguson and Chelsie Rae Conrad
n Thomas Addison Reseigh and Danielle Price
n Jonathan Lee Cox and Olivia Debra Sutter
n Wyatt McKay Brown and Sara Marie Wilkerson
n Britton Troy Porter and Allison Jolene Barrie
n Eric Virgil Taylor and Brooke Roberts
n Matthew R Blair and Hailie M Hope
n Thomas Joseph Castorena and Connie Lou Bohna
n Michael William Nelson and Emma Grace Seward
n Jeremy Alan McLeroy and Breanna Nichole Anderson
n Steven Wade Stoker and Heather Jade Nielson
n Warren William Wolff Jr. and Lillian Louise Lipscomb
n Chad Brett Burton and Shayla Mary Margaret Bennett
n Zachariah Lyle Cole and Cydnee Rae Hope
n Justin Philip Brown and Carolyn Thorne Jackson
n Michael Evelio Cardona and Veronica Leticia Llamas
n Shelby Francis Howe and Ashley Lyn Ray
n Andrew Ray Frey Jr/ and Kyler Nicole Mock
n Hai Ngoc Dang and Loan-Anh Thi Tran
n Jessica Elaine Jackson and Erin Love Pina
n Matthew Glenn Shirk and Amber Nichole Hoover
n Joshua Michael Preston and Kaylean Ward
n Justin Patrick Carroll and Breanna Marie Craig
n Jonathan David Galbraith and Nathaly Ramirez
n Lewis D. Jolley and Allison J. Kelley
n Tyler Jeffrey Mason and Keelie Rae Crain
n Brandon Tyler Crystal and Jamie Marie Boling
n Matthew Jay Wyndham and Cheyenne Jeanene Miller
n Kyle Gary Komm and Melissa Cooper
n Derrel Edward Dickson Jt. and Jaida Jo Russell
n Skylar L Jenkins and Karran D Uptergrove
n Taylor Steven Hanson and Ashley Dawn Traughber