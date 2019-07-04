Military announcement: Zagula

Cadet Thomas Andrew Zagula Jr., son of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Zagula of Rigby, graduated from the U.S. Military Academy on Saturday, May 25.
Zagula graduated from Rigby High School in 2015. While at West Point, he concentrated his studies in engineering management. He was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army within the Infantry branch and will report to Fort Drum, N.Y., for his first assignment.
The mission of the U.S. Military Academy is to educate, train and inspire the Corps of Cadets so that each graduate is a commissioned leader of character committed to the values of Duty, Honor, Country and prepared for a career of professional excellence and service to the Nation as an officer in the United States Army.